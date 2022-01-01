ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (741K versus 648K)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1124 and 906 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Delivers 102% higher maximum brightness (889 against 440 nits)
- 32% higher pixel density (511 vs 387 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|511 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|89.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.2%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|169.9 mm (6.69 inches)
|166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G77 MP11
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|550 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
nubia Red Magic 6 +24%
1124
906
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
nubia Red Magic 6 +23%
3554
2892
|CPU
|188774
|171588
|GPU
|294885
|228282
|Memory
|121753
|120291
|UX
|138562
|131225
|Total score
|741112
|648660
|Stability
|99%
|41%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|5706
|4281
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12510
|11240
AnTuTu Ranking (44th and 98th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Redmagic 4.0
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|23.7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5050 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (63% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 80 min)
|Full charging time
|1:01 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
nubia Red Magic 6 +20%
12:38 hr
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
nubia Red Magic 6 +44%
18:06 hr
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
nubia Red Magic 6 +37%
33:12 hr
24:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|March 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.32 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.56 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6.
