ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 vs Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (706K versus 572K)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (584 against 442 nits)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 25% higher pixel density (484 vs 387 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|7.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|484 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|83.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|362 Hz
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|169.9 mm (6.69 inches)
|177.8 mm (7 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|83.3 mm (3.28 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|253 gramm (8.92 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
nubia Red Magic 6 +25%
1112
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
nubia Red Magic 6 +19%
3526
2968
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
nubia Red Magic 6 +23%
706265
572568
AnTuTu Rating (13th and 57th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Redmagic 4.0
|JoyUI 11
|OS size
|-
|37 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5050 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (63% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 38 min)
|Full charging time
|1:01 hr
|0:38 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:06 hr
Talk (3G)
33:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|7744 x 5184
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|20 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2021
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 556 USD
|~ 662 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro.
