ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 vs Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro

ZTE nubia Red Magic 6
Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (706K versus 572K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (584 against 442 nits)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 25% higher pixel density (484 vs 387 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 6
vs
Black Shark 3 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 7.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 484 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time - 19 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
nubia Red Magic 6
442 nits
Black Shark 3 Pro +32%
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 177.8 mm (7 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 83.3 mm (3.28 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 253 gramm (8.92 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 and Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
AnTuTu Rating (13th and 57th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Redmagic 4.0 JoyUI 11
OS size - 37 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (63% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:01 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7744 x 5184
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 20 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2020
Release date March 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 556 USD ~ 662 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Black Shark 3 Pro.

