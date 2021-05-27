ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R vs Apple iPhone 12 VS ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Comes with 1385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2815 mAh

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (749K versus 642K) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Shows 11% longer battery life (84 vs 76 hours)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than ZTE

Stereo speakers

Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (633 against 584 nits)

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.2% 99.4% PWM 769 Hz 226 Hz Response time 3.6 ms 16 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Nubia Red Magic 6R 584 nits iPhone 12 +8% 633 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Red Magic 6R +2% 87.5% iPhone 12 86%

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM Redmagic 4.0 - OS size 31 GB 7 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nubia Red Magic 6R n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Nubia Red Magic 6R n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Nubia Red Magic 6R n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nubia Red Magic 6R +14% 92.1 dB iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2021 October 2020 Release date June 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R.