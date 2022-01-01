Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 6R vs ROG Phone 5s Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R vs Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 52 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (38:16 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (838 against 586 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 6R
vs
ROG Phone 5s Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 769 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nubia Red Magic 6R
586 nits
ROG Phone 5s Pro +43%
838 nits
Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 238 gramm (8.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2995 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 208026 221042
GPU 318354 339188
Memory 128971 147008
UX 164030 177766
Total score 818517 876437
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 35 FPS -
Graphics score 5852 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13201 -
AnTuTu Ranking List (34th and 22nd place)
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Redmagic 4.0 ROG UI
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (62% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:20 hr 14:00 hr
Watching video 10:07 hr 18:22 hr
Gaming 04:26 hr 06:16 hr
Standby 107 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Nubia Red Magic 6R
25:40 hr
ROG Phone 5s Pro +49%
38:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 35 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2021 August 2021
Release date June 2021 August 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Asus ROG Phone 5s Pro. It has a better performance, battery life, and sound.

