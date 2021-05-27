Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 6R vs OnePlus 9 – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R vs OnePlus 9

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 6R
VS
Ванплас 9
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R
OnePlus 9

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (87 vs 76 hours)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (826 against 593 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 6R
vs
OnePlus 9

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 98.9%
PWM 769 Hz 323 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nubia Red Magic 6R
593 nits
OnePlus 9 +39%
826 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 186.4 gramm (6.57 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and OnePlus 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Nubia Red Magic 6R
704314
OnePlus 9 +2%
717056
AnTuTu 9 Results (20th and 28th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Redmagic 4.0 OxygenOS 11.2.7.7
OS size 31 GB 35 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (62% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 29 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nubia Red Magic 6R
10:27 hr
OnePlus 9 +28%
13:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nubia Red Magic 6R
12:56 hr
OnePlus 9 +21%
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Nubia Red Magic 6R +11%
31:26 hr
OnePlus 9
28:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 140°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.0
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nubia Red Magic 6R +11%
92.1 dB
OnePlus 9
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2021 March 2021
Release date June 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 537 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 9. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R.

