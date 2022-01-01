ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra VS ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Weighs 42 grams less Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

Delivers 197% higher maximum brightness (1745 against 587 nits)

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh

27% higher pixel density (500 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (969K versus 813K)

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 90.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.2% - PWM 769 Hz - Response time 3.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Nubia Red Magic 6R 587 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +197% 1745 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Red Magic 6R 87.5% Galaxy S22 Ultra +3% 90.2%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Redmagic 4.0 One UI 4.1 OS size 31 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/2.82" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nubia Red Magic 6R n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 134 Video quality Nubia Red Magic 6R n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 114 Generic camera score Nubia Red Magic 6R n/a Galaxy S22 Ultra 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 24 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nubia Red Magic 6R 92.1 dB Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced May 2021 February 2022 Release date June 2021 March 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.