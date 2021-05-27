ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R vs Xiaomi 11T
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 605K)
- 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1125 and 736 points
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 29% longer battery life (98 vs 76 hours)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (794 against 587 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
80
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|99.8%
|PWM
|769 Hz
|120 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nubia Red Magic 6R +53%
1125
736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nubia Red Magic 6R +23%
3473
2826
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 6R +24%
747578
605088
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (24th and 94th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Redmagic 4.0
|MIUI 12.5
|OS size
|31 GB
|26 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (62% in 30 min)
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:27 hr
Xiaomi 11T +40%
14:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:56 hr
Xiaomi 11T +84%
23:12 hr
Talk (3G)
31:26 hr
29:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
111
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.55 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1