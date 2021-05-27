Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.