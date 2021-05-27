Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 6R vs 11T Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R vs Xiaomi 11T Pro

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 6R
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 634K)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (92 vs 76 hours)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (832 against 587 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 6R
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 769 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nubia Red Magic 6R
587 nits
11T Pro +42%
832 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nubia Red Magic 6R +3%
87.5%
11T Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nubia Red Magic 6R
1125
11T Pro +1%
1132
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nubia Red Magic 6R
3473
11T Pro +10%
3814
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 6R +18%
747578
11T Pro
634827
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (24th and 85th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Redmagic 4.0 MIUI 12.5
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (62% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nubia Red Magic 6R
10:27 hr
11T Pro +21%
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nubia Red Magic 6R
12:56 hr
11T Pro +14%
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Nubia Red Magic 6R +40%
31:26 hr
11T Pro
22:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2021 September 2021
Release date June 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 11T Pro. It has a better software, battery life, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and Xiaomi Poco F3
2. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and Oppo Realme GT 5G
3. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
4. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Pro
5. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and nubia Red Magic 6 Pro
6. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Mi 10T Pro
8. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro
9. Xiaomi 11T Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro
10. Xiaomi 11T Pro and Apple iPhone 13

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish