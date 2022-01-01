Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 6R vs Black Shark 5 – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R vs Xiaomi Black Shark 5

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 6R
VS
Ксиаоми Black Shark 5
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R
Xiaomi Black Shark 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1126 and 1033 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 5
  • Delivers 120% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 586 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4650 vs 4200 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 6R
vs
Black Shark 5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 769 Hz -
Response time 3.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nubia Red Magic 6R
586 nits
Black Shark 5 +120%
1290 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 10 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and Xiaomi Black Shark 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 208026 -
GPU 318354 -
Memory 128971 -
UX 164030 -
Total score 818517 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 35 FPS -
Graphics score 5852 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13201 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Redmagic 4.0 Joy UI 13
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4650 mAh
Charge power 30 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (62% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:20 hr -
Watching video 10:07 hr -
Gaming 04:26 hr -
Standby 107 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2021 March 2022
Release date June 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Black Shark 5. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

