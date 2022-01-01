ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 563K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (586 against 533 nits)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
- 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1126 and 729 points
- Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Shows 25% longer battery life (32:10 vs 25:40 hours)
- Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4200 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|84.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|99.2%
|95.1%
|PWM
|769 Hz
|2404 Hz
|Response time
|3.6 ms
|37.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|995:1
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1037 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nubia Red Magic 6R +54%
1126
729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nubia Red Magic 6R +35%
3452
2562
|CPU
|208026
|150408
|GPU
|318354
|205230
|Memory
|128971
|98989
|UX
|164030
|110355
|Total score
|818517
|563609
|Stability
|96%
|98%
|Graphics test
|35 FPS
|20 FPS
|Graphics score
|5852
|3455
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13201
|10788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (34th and 154th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Redmagic 4.0
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|31 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|5160 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (62% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|07:20 hr
|12:01 hr
|Watching video
|10:07 hr
|10:33 hr
|Gaming
|04:26 hr
|05:25 hr
|Standby
|107 hr
|119 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5480 x 3648
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.
