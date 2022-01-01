Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 6R vs Poco X3 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 6R
VS
Ксиаоми Поко X3 Про
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R
Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (818K versus 563K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (586 against 533 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • 54% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1126 and 729 points
  • Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (32:10 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Comes with 960 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 6R
vs
Poco X3 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% 95.1%
PWM 769 Hz 2404 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 37.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 995:1
Max. Brightness
Nubia Red Magic 6R +10%
586 nits
Poco X3 Pro
533 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 640
GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 6R +45%
818517
Poco X3 Pro
563609
CPU 208026 150408
GPU 318354 205230
Memory 128971 98989
UX 164030 110355
Total score 818517 563609
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% 98%
Graphics test 35 FPS 20 FPS
Graphics score 5852 3455
PCMark 3.0 score 13201 10788
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking (34th and 154th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Redmagic 4.0 MIUI 13
OS size 31 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (62% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:20 hr 12:01 hr
Watching video 10:07 hr 10:33 hr
Gaming 04:26 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 107 hr 119 hr
General battery life
Nubia Red Magic 6R
25:40 hr
Poco X3 Pro +25%
32:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5480 x 3648
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nubia Red Magic 6R +4%
92.1 dB
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced May 2021 March 2021
Release date June 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (53.3%)
7 (46.7%)
Total votes: 15

Related comparisons

1. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and Xiaomi Poco F3
2. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R and nubia Red Magic 6
3. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52
4. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and X3 GT
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
7. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Xiaomi 11T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish