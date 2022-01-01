Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G) that was released on May 27, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.