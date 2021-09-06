ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 VS ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro Apple iPhone 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G) that was released on September 6, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Comes with 1823 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 3227 mAh

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Shows 9% longer battery life (97 vs 89 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (871K versus 766K)

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (796 against 527 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than ZTE

19% higher pixel density (460 vs 387 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.8 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 387 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 100% 129% PWM 90 Hz 609 Hz Response time 2.4 ms 7.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro 527 nits iPhone 13 +51% 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 169.86 mm (6.69 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro 85.1% iPhone 13 +1% 86%

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 ROM Redmagic 4.5 - OS size - 18 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro n/a iPhone 13 138 Video quality Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro n/a iPhone 13 117 Generic camera score Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro n/a iPhone 13 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro +12% 92.8 dB iPhone 13 83.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro.