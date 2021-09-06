Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G) that was released on September 6, 2021, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (97 vs 86 hours)
  • Comes with 550 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4500 mAh
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (887K versus 770K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (884 against 539 nits)
  • 36% higher pixel density (525 vs 387 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.8%
PWM 90 Hz 192 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 41.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
539 nits
9 Pro +64%
884 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
85.1%
9 Pro +6%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro +15%
887745
9 Pro
770781
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (1st and 23rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Redmagic 4.5 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
11:58 hr
9 Pro +13%
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro +22%
16:32 hr
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
31:40 hr
9 Pro +7%
33:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 140°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro +14%
92.8 dB
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 March 2021
Release date September 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 629 USD ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 9 Pro. It has a better display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

