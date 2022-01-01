Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro vs Realme GT Neo 2 – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 6с Про
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео 2
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G) that was released on September 6, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (886K versus 725K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1170 and 1020 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (36:16 vs 30:56 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo 2

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 530 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.1%
PWM 90 Hz 531 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro +7%
706 nits
Realme GT Neo 2
660 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.86 mm (6.69 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No IPX5
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 221498 199231
GPU 328894 241509
Memory 152969 122108
UX 175054 159621
Total score 886930 725024
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4240
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (51st and 123rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Redmagic 4.5 Realme UI 2.0
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:07 hr 12:08 hr
Watching video 13:18 hr 18:14 hr
Gaming 05:27 hr 05:37 hr
Standby 109 hr 112 hr
General battery life
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
30:56 hr
Realme GT Neo 2 +17%
36:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 September 2021
Release date September 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
2. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
3. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
4. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
5. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T
6. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
7. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme Q5 Pro
8. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
9. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish