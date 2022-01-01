Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro vs Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 6с Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Snapdragon)
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G) that was released on September 6, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  Differences
  Review
  Specs
  Benchmarks
  Battery life
  Camera
  Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Delivers 232% higher maximum brightness (1740 against 524 nits)
  • 29% higher pixel density (500 vs 387 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
vs
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 90.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 90 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.86 mm (6.69 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 221498 209613
GPU 328894 398998
Memory 152969 146399
UX 175054 151953
Total score 873683 902323
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 56%
Graphics test - 48 FPS
Graphics score - 8149
PCMark 3.0 score - 13028
AnTuTu Rating (17th and 13th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Redmagic 4.5 One UI 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.82"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 February 2022
Release date September 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

