ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro vs Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G) that was released on September 6, 2021, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4650 mAh
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
- Delivers 146% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 525 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1092K versus 877K)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|90 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|169.86 mm (6.69 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|220 gramm (7.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|12, 16, 18 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Black Shark 5 Pro +14%
4146
|CPU
|221498
|241049
|GPU
|328894
|446381
|Memory
|152969
|231742
|UX
|175054
|174369
|Total score
|877551
|1092534
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (21st and 1st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|Redmagic 4.5
|Joy UI 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5050 mAh
|4650 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:53 hr
|0:20 hr
|Web browsing
|10:07 hr
|-
|Watching video
|13:18 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:27 hr
|-
|Standby
|109 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5312 x 2988
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|September 2021
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro. It has a better display, performance, software, camera, and design.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1