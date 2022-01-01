Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro vs Black Shark 5 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G) that was released on September 6, 2021, against the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4650 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro
  • Delivers 146% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 525 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1092K versus 877K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
vs
Black Shark 5 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 90 Hz -
Response time 2.4 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
525 nits
Black Shark 5 Pro +146%
1290 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.86 mm (6.69 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro and Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 221498 241049
GPU 328894 446381
Memory 152969 231742
UX 175054 174369
Total score 877551 1092534
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (21st and 1st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Redmagic 4.5 Joy UI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 4650 mAh
Charge power 66 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:07 hr -
Watching video 13:18 hr -
Gaming 05:27 hr -
Standby 109 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 March 2022
Release date September 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro. It has a better display, performance, software, camera, and design.

