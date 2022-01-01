Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro vs Mi 11 Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G) that was released on September 6, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (30:56 vs 25:28 hours)
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (877K versus 767K)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (935 against 525 nits)
  • 33% higher pixel density (515 vs 387 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 67W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
vs
Mi 11 Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 90 Hz 510 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
525 nits
Mi 11 Ultra +78%
935 nits
Design and build

Height 169.86 mm (6.69 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 234 gramm (8.25 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro +14%
877551
Mi 11 Ultra
767572
CPU 221498 198271
GPU 328894 290845
Memory 152969 131669
UX 175054 151935
Total score 877551 767572
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 91%
Graphics test - 32 FPS
Graphics score - 5404
PCMark 3.0 score - 13093
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking (21st and 66th place)
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Redmagic 4.5 MIUI 13
OS size - 31 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (67 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (90% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:07 hr 08:18 hr
Watching video 13:18 hr 12:44 hr
Gaming 05:27 hr 04:46 hr
Standby 109 hr 79 hr
General battery life
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro +21%
30:56 hr
Mi 11 Ultra
25:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 128°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Samsung GN2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.3
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro +4%
92.8 dB
Mi 11 Ultra
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 March 2021
Release date September 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro.

