Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G) that was released on September 6, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco F3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5050 vs 4520 mAh
  • 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (879K versus 696K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1163 and 1002 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F3
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (114 vs 97 hours)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (722 against 532 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
vs
Poco F3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 90 Hz 490 Hz
Response time 2.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
532 nits
Poco F3 +36%
722 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 169.86 mm (6.69 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro and Xiaomi Poco F3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.995 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro +26%
879728
Poco F3
696009
CPU 221498 194048
GPU 328894 241854
Memory 152969 110520
UX 175054 148242
Total score 879728 696009
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 87%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4189
PCMark 3.0 score - 11764
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (17th and 86th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Redmagic 4.5 MIUI 13
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5050 mAh 4520 mAh
Charge power 66 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:53 hr 0:56 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
11:58 hr
Poco F3 +35%
15:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro
16:32 hr
Poco F3 +17%
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro +34%
31:40 hr
Poco F3
23:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.45
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro +4%
92.8 dB
Poco F3
89.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 March 2021
Release date September 2021 March 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F3.

