ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro vs nubia Red Magic 6 VS ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G) that was released on September 6, 2021, against the ZTE nubia Red Magic 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro Shows 10% longer battery life (97 vs 88 hours)

18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (871K versus 737K)

Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (527 against 444 nits)

The phone is 6-months newer

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 387 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 90 Hz - Response time 2.4 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro +19% 527 nits nubia Red Magic 6 444 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.86 mm (6.69 inches) 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) Width 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 220 gramm (7.76 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro 85.1% nubia Red Magic 6 85.1%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Redmagic 4.5 Redmagic 4.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro 92.8 dB nubia Red Magic 6 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2021 March 2021 Release date September 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 6s Pro. It has a better performance and sound.