Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 7 Pro vs Legion Y90 – which one to choose?

ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro vs Lenovo Legion Y90

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 7 Про
VS
Леново Легион Y90
ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
Lenovo Legion Y90

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Lenovo Legion Y90, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y90
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5600 vs 5000 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
vs
Legion Y90

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.92 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 530 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.1% 81.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 166.27 mm (6.55 inches) 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 9.98 mm (0.39 inches) 10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
Weight 235 gramm (8.29 oz) 252 gramm (8.89 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro and Lenovo Legion Y90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16, 18 GB 12, 16, 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
nubia Red Magic 7 Pro +3%
1036023
Legion Y90
1006882
CPU 238766 207539
GPU 441584 451163
Memory 180765 197359
UX 175160 154605
Total score 1036023 1006882
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 93% -
Graphics test 60 FPS -
Graphics score 10031 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13516 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Redmagic 5.0 ZUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5600 mAh
Charge power 65 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 12 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:28 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:43 hr -
Watching video 12:19 hr -
Gaming 05:19 hr -
Standby 91 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV64A
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 March 2022
Release date February 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Lenovo Legion Y90. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
2. ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 and ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
3. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S and ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Lenovo Legion Y90
5. Asus ROG Phone 5 and Lenovo Legion Y90
6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and Lenovo Legion Y90
7. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT and Lenovo Legion Y90

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish