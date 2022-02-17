Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon), which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.