ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Delivers 123% higher maximum brightness (992 against 444 nits)
- 35% higher pixel density (521 vs 387 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.73 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|521 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.1%
|89.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|166.27 mm (6.55 inches)
|163.17 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|77.1 mm (3.04 inches)
|74.92 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|9.98 mm (0.39 inches)
|9.06 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|235 gramm (8.29 oz)
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16, 18 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12S Ultra +7%
1330
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12S Ultra +11%
4238
|CPU
|238766
|-
|GPU
|441584
|-
|Memory
|180765
|-
|UX
|175160
|-
|Total score
|1034911
|1111893
|Stability
|93%
|-
|Graphics test
|60 FPS
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13038
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Smartphone Scores (11th and 3rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Redmagic 5.0
|MIUI 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4860 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|0:28 hr
|0:41 hr
|Web browsing
|07:43 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:19 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:19 hr
|-
|Standby
|91 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50.3 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50.3 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|July 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is definitely a better buy.
