Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1273 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3227 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1038K versus 803K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (796 against 523 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than ZTE
- 19% higher pixel density (460 vs 387 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.5%
|129%
|PWM
|729 Hz
|609 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|170.5 mm (6.71 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16, 18 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1242
iPhone 13 +38%
1715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3842
iPhone 13 +20%
4599
|CPU
|243004
|219838
|GPU
|445701
|329364
|Memory
|180772
|121868
|UX
|177869
|133943
|Total score
|1038780
|803745
|Stability
|86%
|79%
|Graphics test
|59 FPS
|52 FPS
|Graphics score
|10010
|8810
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13646
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|Redmagic 5.0
|15.4
|OS size
|21 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3227 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (99% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
|1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:17 hr
iPhone 13 +44%
16:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:48 hr
iPhone 13 +22%
16:50 hr
Talk (3G)
nubia Red Magic 7 +32%
25:33 hr
19:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
117
Generic camera score
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7.
