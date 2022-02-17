Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 7 vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 7
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 Про Макс
ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1038K versus 802K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (1049 against 523 nits)
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (121 vs 89 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than ZTE
  • 18% higher pixel density (458 vs 387 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 7
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 99.9%
PWM 729 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 1 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
nubia Red Magic 7
523 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +101%
1049 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 170.5 mm (6.71 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16, 18 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
nubia Red Magic 7 +29%
1038780
iPhone 13 Pro Max
802473
CPU 243004 213922
GPU 445701 338801
Memory 180772 119504
UX 177869 134582
Total score 1038780 802473
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 86% 81%
Graphics test 59 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 10010 9552
PCMark 3.0 score 13646 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM Redmagic 5.0 15.4
OS size 21 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (99% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
nubia Red Magic 7
11:17 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +80%
20:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
nubia Red Magic 7
13:48 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +79%
24:12 hr
Talk (3G)
nubia Red Magic 7
25:33 hr
iPhone 13 Pro Max +8%
27:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
nubia Red Magic 7 +14%
91.8 dB
iPhone 13 Pro Max
80.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2021
Release date February 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
26 (83.9%)
5 (16.1%)
Total votes: 31

Related comparisons

1. ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 vs Asus ROG Phone 3
2. ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 vs Asus ROG Phone 5
3. ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 vs Red Magic 6
4. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
8. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish