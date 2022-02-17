ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 vs Asus ROG Phone 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1052K versus 702K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1234 and 986 points
- Weighs 25 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 3
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
- Shows 35% longer battery life (120 vs 89 hours)
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (712 against 526 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|79.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|255 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|170.5 mm (6.71 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.85 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|645 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1365 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16, 18 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
nubia Red Magic 7 +25%
1234
986
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
nubia Red Magic 7 +14%
3830
3346
|CPU
|-
|194861
|GPU
|-
|238559
|Memory
|-
|119661
|UX
|-
|155514
|Total score
|1052247
|702024
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|24 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|4147
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|14389
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (1st and 65th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|Redmagic 5.0
|ROG UI
|OS size
|-
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (99% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (75% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:17 hr
ROG Phone 3 +27%
14:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:48 hr
ROG Phone 3 +42%
19:20 hr
Talk (3G)
25:33 hr
ROG Phone 3 +50%
38:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV13855
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6000 x 4000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/2.83"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|July 2020
|Release date
|February 2022
|October 2020
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 3.
