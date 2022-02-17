ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 vs OnePlus 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1038K versus 672K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1242 and 905 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (882 against 523 nits)
- 33% higher pixel density (513 vs 387 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Optical image stabilization
- Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
76
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.5%
|99.9%
|PWM
|729 Hz
|258 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|170.5 mm (6.71 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16, 18 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
nubia Red Magic 7 +37%
1242
905
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
nubia Red Magic 7 +15%
3842
3336
|CPU
|243004
|177065
|GPU
|445701
|274995
|Memory
|180772
|95224
|UX
|177869
|128265
|Total score
|1038780
|672708
|Stability
|86%
|99%
|Graphics test
|59 FPS
|22 FPS
|Graphics score
|10010
|3820
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13646
|11758
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark 9 (2nd and 94th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Redmagic 5.0
|OxygenOS 12
|OS size
|21 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4510 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (99% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:17 hr
8 Pro +10%
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:48 hr
8 Pro +23%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
25:33 hr
8 Pro +12%
28:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
103
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|April 2020
|Release date
|February 2022
|April 2020
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the performance is more important to you, then choose the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7. But if the display, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.
