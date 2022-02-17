Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 7 vs 8 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 7
VS
Ванплас 8 Про
ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1038K versus 672K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1242 and 905 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 69% higher maximum brightness (882 against 523 nits)
  • 33% higher pixel density (513 vs 387 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 7
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 99.9%
PWM 729 Hz 258 Hz
Response time 1 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
nubia Red Magic 7
523 nits
8 Pro +69%
882 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 170.5 mm (6.71 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
nubia Red Magic 7
83.6%
8 Pro +9%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 818 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16, 18 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
nubia Red Magic 7 +37%
1242
8 Pro
905
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
nubia Red Magic 7 +15%
3842
8 Pro
3336
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
nubia Red Magic 7 +54%
1038780
8 Pro
672708
CPU 243004 177065
GPU 445701 274995
Memory 180772 95224
UX 177869 128265
Total score 1038780 672708
3DMark Wild Life Performance
nubia Red Magic 7 +162%
10010
8 Pro
3820
Stability 86% 99%
Graphics test 59 FPS 22 FPS
Graphics score 10010 3820
PCMark 3.0 score 13646 11758
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Redmagic 5.0 OxygenOS 12
OS size 21 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (99% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
nubia Red Magic 7
11:17 hr
8 Pro +10%
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
nubia Red Magic 7
13:48 hr
8 Pro +23%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
nubia Red Magic 7
25:33 hr
8 Pro +12%
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
nubia Red Magic 7 +9%
91.8 dB
8 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 April 2020
Release date February 2022 April 2020
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7. But if the display, software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Black Shark 3 vs ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
2. ZTE nubia Red Magic 5G vs ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
3. ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 Pro vs ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
4. Apple iPhone 11 vs OnePlus 8 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs OnePlus 8 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 8 Pro
7. Huawei P40 vs OnePlus 8 Pro
8. OnePlus 7 Pro vs OnePlus 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish