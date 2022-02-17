Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 7 vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1038K versus 500K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (123 vs 89 hours)
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (772 against 523 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Weighs 42 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 7
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 95.9%
PWM 729 Hz 235 Hz
Response time 1 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
nubia Red Magic 7
523 nits
Galaxy M52 5G +48%
772 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 170.5 mm (6.71 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 818 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16, 18 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
nubia Red Magic 7 +107%
1038780
Galaxy M52 5G
500911
CPU 243004 148763
GPU 445701 156509
Memory 180772 78541
UX 177869 118602
Total score 1038780 500911
3DMark Wild Life Performance
nubia Red Magic 7 +306%
10010
Galaxy M52 5G
2465
Stability 86% 98%
Graphics test 59 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 10010 2465
PCMark 3.0 score 13646 12093
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (2nd and 183rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Redmagic 5.0 One UI 3.1
OS size 21 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (99% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
nubia Red Magic 7
11:17 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +28%
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
nubia Red Magic 7
13:48 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +56%
21:08 hr
Talk (3G)
nubia Red Magic 7
25:33 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +35%
34:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
nubia Red Magic 7 +14%
91.8 dB
Galaxy M52 5G
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 September 2021
Release date February 2022 October 2021
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 is definitely a better buy.

