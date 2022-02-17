ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1038K versus 500K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Shows 38% longer battery life (123 vs 89 hours)
- Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (772 against 523 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Weighs 42 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|86.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.5%
|95.9%
|PWM
|729 Hz
|235 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|170.5 mm (6.71 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16, 18 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
nubia Red Magic 7 +107%
1242
601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
nubia Red Magic 7 +39%
3842
2774
|CPU
|243004
|148763
|GPU
|445701
|156509
|Memory
|180772
|78541
|UX
|177869
|118602
|Total score
|1038780
|500911
|Stability
|86%
|98%
|Graphics test
|59 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|10010
|2465
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13646
|12093
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (2nd and 183rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Redmagic 5.0
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|26.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (99% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:38 hr
|1:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:17 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +28%
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:48 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +56%
21:08 hr
Talk (3G)
25:33 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +35%
34:23 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|February 2022
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 is definitely a better buy.
