Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.