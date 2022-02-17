Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 7 vs Mi 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1038K versus 641K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (858 against 523 nits)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (101 vs 89 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 7
vs
Mi 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 98.6%
PWM 729 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 1 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
nubia Red Magic 7
523 nits
Mi 10 Pro +64%
858 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 170.5 mm (6.71 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
nubia Red Magic 7
83.6%
Mi 10 Pro +7%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 818 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16, 18 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
nubia Red Magic 7 +17%
3842
Mi 10 Pro
3296
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
nubia Red Magic 7 +62%
1038780
Mi 10 Pro
641734
CPU 243004 185205
GPU 445701 215749
Memory 180772 110841
UX 177869 130312
Total score 1038780 641734
3DMark Wild Life Performance
nubia Red Magic 7 +119%
10010
Mi 10 Pro
4561
Stability 86% 99%
Graphics test 59 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 10010 4561
PCMark 3.0 score 13646 11615
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (2nd and 114th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM Redmagic 5.0 MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
OS size 21 GB 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (99% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
nubia Red Magic 7
11:17 hr
Mi 10 Pro +20%
13:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
nubia Red Magic 7
13:48 hr
Mi 10 Pro +29%
17:44 hr
Talk (3G)
nubia Red Magic 7
25:33 hr
Mi 10 Pro +3%
26:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
nubia Red Magic 7 +9%
91.8 dB
Mi 10 Pro
84.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 February 2020
Release date February 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) - 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

