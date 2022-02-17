Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 7 vs Mi Note 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1038K versus 305K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4500 mAh
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (95 vs 89 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (594 against 523 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 7
vs
Mi Note 10

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 387 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 87.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 137.9%
PWM 729 Hz 215 Hz
Response time 1 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
nubia Red Magic 7
523 nits
Mi Note 10 +14%
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 170.5 mm (6.71 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
nubia Red Magic 7
83.6%
Mi Note 10 +5%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 618
GPU clock 818 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16, 18 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
nubia Red Magic 7 +130%
1242
Mi Note 10
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
nubia Red Magic 7 +123%
3842
Mi Note 10
1723
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
nubia Red Magic 7 +240%
1038780
Mi Note 10
305251
CPU 243004 98769
GPU 445701 77346
Memory 180772 53662
UX 177869 75562
Total score 1038780 305251
3DMark Wild Life Performance
nubia Red Magic 7 +1260%
10010
Mi Note 10
736
Stability 86% 97%
Graphics test 59 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 10010 736
PCMark 3.0 score 13646 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Redmagic 5.0 MIUI 12
OS size 21 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5260 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (99% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
nubia Red Magic 7
11:17 hr
Mi Note 10 +10%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
nubia Red Magic 7
13:48 hr
Mi Note 10 +65%
22:20 hr
Talk (3G)
nubia Red Magic 7
25:33 hr
Mi Note 10 +32%
33:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
nubia Red Magic 7 +10%
91.8 dB
Mi Note 10
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 November 2019
Release date February 2022 December 2019
SAR (head) - 1.107 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.392 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 is definitely a better buy.

