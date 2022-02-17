Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.