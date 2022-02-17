Home > Smartphone comparison > nubia Red Magic 7 vs Poco F4 GT – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 17, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT
  • Delivers 11% higher peek brightness (756 against 680 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
nubia Red Magic 7
vs
Poco F4 GT

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 530 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.5% 98.7%
PWM 729 Hz 121 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
nubia Red Magic 7
680 nits
Poco F4 GT +11%
756 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 170.5 mm (6.71 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Silver, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
nubia Red Magic 7
83.6%
Poco F4 GT +3%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 and Xiaomi Poco F4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16, 18 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
nubia Red Magic 7
1028640
Poco F4 GT +2%
1044581
CPU 236676 251923
GPU 445234 451857
Memory 175268 172789
UX 176530 169806
Total score 1028640 1044581
3DMark Wild Life Performance
nubia Red Magic 7 +7%
10025
Poco F4 GT
9374
Stability 86% 50%
Graphics test 60 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 10025 9374
PCMark 3.0 score 13814 12984
AnTuTu Ranking List (14th and 11th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Redmagic 5.0 MIUI 13
OS size 21 GB 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 65 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (99% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr 0:17 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:09 hr 09:23 hr
Watching video 10:54 hr 11:39 hr
Gaming 03:49 hr 03:52 hr
Standby 89 hr 75 hr
General battery life
nubia Red Magic 7
25:00 hr
Poco F4 GT +1%
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
nubia Red Magic 7 +6%
91.8 dB
Poco F4 GT
86.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 April 2022
Release date February 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco F4 GT. It has a better software and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (36.7%)
19 (63.3%)
Total votes: 30

