ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro vs Oppo Realme GT2 Pro

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 7S Про
VS
Оппо Realme GT2 Про
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
Oppo Realme GT2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1145K versus 1039K)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • 36% higher pixel density (526 vs 387 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (783 against 627 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 46 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
vs
Realme GT2 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 526 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.1% 88.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% 96.7%
PWM 801 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 1 ms 10 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
627 nits
Realme GT2 Pro +25%
783 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 166.27 mm (6.55 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.98 mm (0.39 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 235 gramm (8.29 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro and Oppo Realme GT2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro +10%
1145199
Realme GT2 Pro
1039013
CPU 281397 249768
GPU 477344 448381
Memory 200454 172528
UX 178423 166045
Total score 1145199 1039013
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 96% 65%
Graphics test 64 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 10754 9440
PCMark 3.0 score - 12843
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (3rd and 22nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Redmagic 5.5 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 45 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:36 hr 12:08 hr
Watching video 13:19 hr 16:07 hr
Gaming 05:13 hr 05:27 hr
Standby 140 hr 115 hr
General battery life
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
33:28 hr
Realme GT2 Pro +5%
35:14 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (129th and 88th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung S5KGW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 January 2022
Release date July 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

