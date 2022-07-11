Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro vs 13 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro vs Xiaomi 13 Pro

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
Xiaomi 13 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • 35% higher pixel density (522 vs 387 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
vs
13 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 1900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.1% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.2% -
PWM 801 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 166.27 mm (6.55 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 77.1 mm (3.04 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.98 mm (0.39 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 235 gramm (8.29 oz) 229 gramm (8.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
87.1%
13 Pro +3%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro and Xiaomi 13 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 6 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 740
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 12, 16, 18 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 8533 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro
1129319
13 Pro +7%
1211336
CPU 281397 -
GPU 477344 -
Memory 200454 -
UX 178423 -
Total score 1129319 1211336
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 64 FPS -
Graphics score 10752 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13616 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (11th and 8th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Redmagic 5.5 MIUI 14
OS size 45 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 65 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 9 min)
Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:36 hr -
Watching video 13:19 hr -
Gaming 05:13 hr -
Standby 140 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung S5KGW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 December 2022
Release date July 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

