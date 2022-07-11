Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2022, against the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.