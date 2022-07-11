Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.