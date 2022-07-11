Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 7S vs 12T Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S vs Xiaomi 12T Pro

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 7S
VS
Ксиаоми 12Т Про
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S
Xiaomi 12T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1142K versus 1032K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 15% higher pixel density (446 vs 387 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 7S
vs
12T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 170.5 mm (6.71 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nubia Red Magic 7S
83.6%
12T Pro +4%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S and Xiaomi 12T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nubia Red Magic 7S
3804
12T Pro +6%
4047
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 7S +11%
1142897
12T Pro
1032187
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 60 FPS -
Graphics score 10179 -
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (1st and 19th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Redmagic 5.5 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:18 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:34 hr
Watching video - 13:52 hr
Gaming - 05:19 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 October 2022
Release date July 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S.

