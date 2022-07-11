ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S vs Xiaomi 12T Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S
- Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1142K versus 1032K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 15% higher pixel density (446 vs 387 PPI)
- Ready for eSIM technology
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|700 nits
|900 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|86.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|170.5 mm (6.71 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|-
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1246
1246
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3804
12T Pro +6%
4047
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|60 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|10179
|-
AnTuTu 9 Smartphone Scores (1st and 19th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Redmagic 5.5
|MIUI 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Yes (50% in 7 min)
|Full charging time
|0:18 hr
|0:23 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:34 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:52 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:19 hr
|Standby
|-
|93 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.47"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
Video quality
134
Generic camera score
129
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S.
