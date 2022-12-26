Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.