ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus vs Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate VS ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which is powered by the same chip and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus Price Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9 PPI 400 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No - Max rated brightness - 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus n/a ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 1102 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 230 g (8.11 oz) 246 g (8.68 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Advanced cooling Active fan Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black White Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus +8% 89.1% ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Redmagic OS 6 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 165 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 6 min) Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:14 hr 1:02 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 14:27 hr Watching video - 24:02 hr Gaming - 05:52 hr Standby - 127 hr General battery life Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus n/a ROG Phone 7 Ultimate 43:44 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5 Focal length - 29 mm Pixel size - 0.7 microns Sensor type - PureCel Sensor size - 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 April 2023 Release date December 2022 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera is more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.