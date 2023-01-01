Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus vs Zenfone 10 – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus vs Asus Zenfone 10

83 out of 100
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
VS
81 out of 100
Asus Zenfone 10
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
Asus Zenfone 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Asus Zenfone 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
  • Has a 0.88 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (165W versus 30W)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 11% higher pixel density (445 vs 400 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.25 mm narrower
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 58 grams less

Review

Evaluation of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus and Asus Zenfone 10 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
vs
Zenfone 10

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 5.92 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 445 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 163.88 mm (6.45 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 76.35 mm (3.01 inches) 68.1 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 9.47 mm (0.37 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 230 g (8.11 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling Active fan -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus and Asus Zenfone 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 290498 272112
GPU 575234 585095
Memory 260604 262797
UX 196489 174153
Total score 1330026 1298997
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 80 FPS -
Graphics score 13385 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Redmagic OS 6 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 165 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 6 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:14 hr 1:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:59 hr
Watching video - 17:17 hr
Gaming - 04:25 hr
Standby - 104 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 June 2023
Release date December 2022 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 165 W Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus Zenfone 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
