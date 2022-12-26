Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.