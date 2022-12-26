Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus vs Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus vs Red Magic 8 Pro

ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 8 Про Плюс
VS
ЗТЕ Нубия Ред Мэджик 8 Про
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
vs
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1116 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 89.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 230 gramm (8.11 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Redmagic OS 6 Redmagic OS 6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 165 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 6 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:14 hr 0:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 December 2022
Release date December 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
3. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro and Red Magic 8 Pro Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
5. ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro and Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
6. ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro and Red Magic 8 Pro
7. Xiaomi 13 Pro and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish