ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
  • Comes with 1648 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4352 mAh
  • 56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1235K versus 789K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than ZTE
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 400 PPI)
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1737 and 1487 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 213823
GPU - 317561
Memory - 126792
UX - 136444
Total score 1235747 789976
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9477
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
ROM Redmagic OS 6 -
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 80 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:55 hr
Watching video - 20:14 hr
Gaming - 07:42 hr
Standby - 140 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 September 2021
Release date December 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

