ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
- Comes with 2721 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3279 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1235K versus 774K)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than ZTE
- 15% higher pixel density (460 vs 400 PPI)
- Weighs 56 grams less
- 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1730 and 1487 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|86%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|60 Hz
|Response time
|-
|12 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 14 +16%
1730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5058
4719
|CPU
|-
|209437
|GPU
|-
|333181
|Memory
|-
|105776
|UX
|-
|131735
|Total score
|1235747
|774251
|Stability
|-
|82%
|Graphics test
|-
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9431
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|ROM
|Redmagic OS 6
|-
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|13:45 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:25 hr
|Standby
|-
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
135
Video quality
146
Generic camera score
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 14.
