ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6 VS ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Asus ROG Phone 6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Shows 7% longer battery life (39:09 vs 36:34 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1327K versus 1120K)

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate

The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1331 points

Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9 PPI 400 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz Max rated brightness 550 nits 830 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 100% PWM - 672 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro 825 nits ROG Phone 6 +1% 833 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 239 g (8.43 oz) Waterproof No IPX4 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +8% 89.1% ROG Phone 6 82.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Redmagic OS 6 - OS size - 25 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 80 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (75% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:43 hr 13:50 hr Watching video 18:16 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 05:55 hr 06:03 hr Standby 123 hr 110 hr General battery life Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +7% 39:09 hr ROG Phone 6 36:34 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (31st and 70th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 27.5 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.93" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro n/a ROG Phone 6 93.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 July 2022 Release date December 2022 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6.