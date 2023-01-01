Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs ROG Phone 6D Ultimate – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

VS
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (39:09 vs 35:55 hours)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1327K versus 1147K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1385 points
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 165 Hz
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
vs
ROG Phone 6D Ultimate

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.4:9
PPI 400 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 689 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 247 g (8.71 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G710 MC10

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 290498 291317
GPU 575234 430867
Memory 260604 218270
UX 196489 206140
Total score 1327367 1147011
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test 80 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 13451 9509
PCMark 3.0 score - 18357
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (4th and 16th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Redmagic OS 6 -
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 80 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:44 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:43 hr 12:39 hr
Watching video 18:16 hr 17:51 hr
Gaming 05:55 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 123 hr 107 hr
General battery life
Phones With Long Battery Life (31st and 85th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length - 28 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 September 2022
Release date December 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
