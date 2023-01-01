ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 47 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1324K versus 507K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 66% longer battery life (39:09 vs 23:31 hours)
- Comes with 1900 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4100 mAh
- Supports higher wattage charging (65W versus 15W)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 31% higher pixel density (522 vs 400 PPI)
- Handles Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|522 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1300 nits
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|96.5%
|PWM
|60 Hz
|235 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.88 mm (6.45 inches)
|157.6 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|76.35 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|9.47 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Active fan
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.31 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Mongoose M4
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~607 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +112%
1500
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +108%
5251
2523
|CPU
|290498
|127140
|GPU
|575234
|187567
|Memory
|260604
|83750
|UX
|196489
|104462
|Total score
|1324651
|507332
|Max surface temperature
|34.2 °C
|42.5 °C
|Stability
|99%
|82%
|Graphics test
|80 FPS
|19 FPS
|Graphics score
|13385
|3230
|Web score
|-
|6500
|Video editing
|-
|5801
|Photo editing
|-
|18563
|Data manipulation
|-
|6915
|Writing score
|-
|9811
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|Redmagic OS 6
|One UI 4.0
|OS size
|12 GB
|46.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|4100 mAh
|Max charge power
|65 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (92% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|13:43 hr
|06:58 hr
|Watching video
|18:16 hr
|12:01 hr
|Gaming
|05:55 hr
|03:39 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|80 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|PureCel
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|February 2019
|Release date
|December 2022
|March 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.516 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.582 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 65 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
