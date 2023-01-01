Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.