ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) VS ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh Shows 25% longer battery life (39:09 vs 31:17 hours)

Shows 25% longer battery life (39:09 vs 31:17 hours) 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1327K versus 917K)

45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1327K versus 917K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 11-months newer

The phone is 11-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1171 points

28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1171 points Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (1215 against 825 nits)

Delivers 47% higher peak brightness (1215 against 825 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 33 grams less

Weighs 33 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 550 nits 780 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro 825 nits Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) +47% 1215 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +1% 89.1% Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Redmagic OS 6 One UI 5.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 80 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (64% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:01 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:43 hr 10:49 hr Watching video 18:16 hr 14:06 hr Gaming 05:55 hr 05:10 hr Standby 123 hr 102 hr General battery life Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +25% 39:09 hr Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) 31:17 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 February 2022 Release date December 2022 March 2022 SAR (head) - 0.57 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon).