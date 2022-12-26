ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1235K versus 952K)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1487 and 1201 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- 25% higher pixel density (500 vs 400 PPI)
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|830 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|90.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|228 gramm (8.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 4 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|-
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5058
|CPU
|-
|231882
|GPU
|-
|393268
|Memory
|-
|161153
|UX
|-
|173259
|Total score
|1235747
|952471
|Stability
|-
|56%
|Graphics test
|-
|48 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|8032
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|13062
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List (6th and 48th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Redmagic OS 6
|One UI 5.0
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|80 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|0:59 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.82"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|December 2022
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon). But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro.
