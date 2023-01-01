ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
- Shows 53% longer battery life (39:09 vs 25:40 hours)
- Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4600 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1324K versus 1004K)
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1500 and 1247 points
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 400 PPI)
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1057 against 825 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 65W)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
75
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
84
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.73 inches
|Resolution
|1116 x 2480 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|521 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|1300 nits
|970 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.7%
|99.8%
|PWM
|60 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.88 mm (6.45 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.35 mm (3.01 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.47 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|228 g (8.04 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Active fan
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~2513 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1500
1247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5251
3915
|CPU
|290498
|224894
|GPU
|575234
|435932
|Memory
|260604
|159561
|UX
|196489
|177347
|Total score
|1324651
|1004895
|Max surface temperature
|34.2 °C
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|99%
|68%
|Graphics test
|80 FPS
|55 FPS
|Graphics score
|13385
|9302
|Web score
|-
|11824
|Video editing
|-
|7637
|Photo editing
|-
|29183
|Data manipulation
|-
|9393
|Writing score
|-
|14790
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (5th and 76th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12
|ROM
|Redmagic OS 6
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|12 GB
|26.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Max charge power
|65 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (92% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|0:21 hr
|Web browsing
|13:43 hr
|08:57 hr
|Watching video
|18:16 hr
|10:04 hr
|Gaming
|05:55 hr
|05:05 hr
|Standby
|123 hr
|89 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|PureCel
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
141
Video quality
111
Generic camera score
131
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|December 2021
|Release date
|December 2022
|December 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 65 W
|Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.
