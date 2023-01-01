Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs 12 Pro – which one to choose?

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Xiaomi 12 Pro

83 out of 100
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
78 out of 100
Xiaomi 12 Pro
ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
  • Shows 53% longer battery life (39:09 vs 25:40 hours)
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1324K versus 1004K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1500 and 1247 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 400 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (1057 against 825 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 65W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Evaluation of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 1300 nits 970 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.8%
PWM 60 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 1 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
825 nits
12 Pro +28%
1057 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.88 mm (6.45 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.35 mm (3.01 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.47 mm (0.37 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Advanced cooling Active fan Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
89.1%
12 Pro +1%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock 680 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~2513 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +20%
1500
12 Pro
1247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +34%
5251
12 Pro
3915
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +32%
1324651
12 Pro
1004895
CPU 290498 224894
GPU 575234 435932
Memory 260604 159561
UX 196489 177347
Total score 1324651 1004895
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +44%
13385
12 Pro
9302
Max surface temperature 34.2 °C 41.2 °C
Stability 99% 68%
Graphics test 80 FPS 55 FPS
Graphics score 13385 9302
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 11824
Video editing - 7637
Photo editing - 29183
Data manipulation - 9393
Writing score - 14790
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 9 (5th and 76th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Redmagic OS 6 MIUI 13
OS size 12 GB 26.5 GB

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 4600 mAh
Max charge power 65 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (92% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:43 hr 08:57 hr
Watching video 18:16 hr 10:04 hr
Gaming 05:55 hr 05:05 hr
Standby 123 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +53%
39:09 hr
12 Pro
25:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type PureCel CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +10%
92.9 dB
12 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 December 2021
Release date December 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 65 W Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
