ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs Xiaomi 12S Ultra VS ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Xiaomi 12S Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Comes with 1140 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4860 mAh

Comes with 1140 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4860 mAh Shows 24% longer battery life (39:09 vs 31:31 hours)

Shows 24% longer battery life (39:09 vs 31:31 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1327K versus 1092K)

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1327K versus 1092K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1328 points

13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1328 points Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 400 PPI)

30% higher pixel density (521 vs 400 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (1073 against 825 nits)

Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (1073 against 825 nits) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.73 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 521 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 550 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 89.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 186 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro 825 nits 12S Ultra +30% 1073 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.17 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.92 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.06 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 225 g (7.94 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass - Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro 89.1% 12S Ultra 89.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM Redmagic OS 6 MIUI 13 OS size - 32 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 4860 mAh Charge power 80 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (73% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:43 hr 11:47 hr Watching video 18:16 hr 13:51 hr Gaming 05:55 hr 05:38 hr Standby 123 hr 94 hr General battery life Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +24% 39:09 hr 12S Ultra 31:31 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 3840 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 128° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/4.1

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro n/a 12S Ultra 150 Video quality Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro n/a 12S Ultra 146 Generic camera score Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro n/a 12S Ultra 136

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro n/a 12S Ultra 83.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 July 2022 Release date December 2022 July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. But if the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro.