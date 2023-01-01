Home > Smartphone comparison > Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro vs 12S Ultra – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
  • Comes with 1140 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4860 mAh
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (39:09 vs 31:31 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1327K versus 1092K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1501 and 1328 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (521 vs 400 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (1073 against 825 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
vs
12S Ultra

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.8 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 186 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro
825 nits
12S Ultra +30%
1073 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 163.17 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.92 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.06 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 225 g (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro and Xiaomi 12S Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +22%
1327367
12S Ultra
1092422
CPU 290498 252060
GPU 575234 482481
Memory 260604 182844
UX 196489 173557
Total score 1327367 1092422
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 64%
Graphics test 80 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 13451 9994
PCMark 3.0 score - 13355
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results (4th and 26th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM Redmagic OS 6 MIUI 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4860 mAh
Charge power 80 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Yes (73% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:43 hr 11:47 hr
Watching video 18:16 hr 13:51 hr
Gaming 05:55 hr 05:38 hr
Standby 123 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro +24%
39:09 hr
12S Ultra
31:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 128°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 48 MP + 48 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung ISOCELL S5KGN5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/4.1
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12S Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 July 2022
Release date December 2022 July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. But if the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro.

